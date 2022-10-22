Ram Charan has dropped a glimpse of the fun times along with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, Sandeep Gunnam and SS Karthikeya and their respective wives. Ahead of the premiere of RRR in Japan, the couples can be seen all smiles as they walk hand in hand at Shibuya Crossing, which is the world’s busiest pedestrian crossing. RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR Promote Their Magnum Opus with Japanese Media Ahead of Release (View Pic).

Team RRR In Japan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

