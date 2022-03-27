Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer RRR hit the big screens on March 25 and have opened to positive response from the audience. There are still many who are yet to watch this magnum opus. The makers have urged to all those who have enjoyed the theatrical experience of RRR to ‘not to record & post spoilers on social media’.

RRR Movie

We kindly request dear fans not to record & post spoilers on social media. Let others experience the magic of #RRRMovie the same way you did on the big screen... 🔥🌊 — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) March 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)