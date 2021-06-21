With everything getting back to normal after the second wave of Coronavirus, Ram Charan has finally resumed shooting for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR post lockdown. Hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared this news on Twitter along with adding that he is the man behind the superstar's intense makeover for the film. The movie also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Check It Out:

Today In Hyderabad, Lockdown 2.0 is lifted and the movies have resumed their shoots.. Starting my day with a Haircut for Superstar Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for the Movie #RRR directed by everyone’s favourite @ssrajamouli Sir.@alwaysramcharan @AalimHakim pic.twitter.com/vYODyMNEFH — Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) June 21, 2021

