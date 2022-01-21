RRR release date is finally out! Makers of Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn’s magnum opus took to Twitter and released a statement regarding the release of the movie. The flick will release either on March 18 or April 28 this year. The statement reads, "If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#RRRMovie on March 18th 2022 or April 28th 2022. 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/Vbydxi6yqo — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)