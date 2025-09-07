Rashmika Mandanna once again set the internet buzzing, this time not just for her fashion choices but also for a sparkling diamond ring that has ignited fresh rumours about her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda. 'Seeing Floods Take Away Homes, Lives and Peace Is Truly Heartbreaking’: Rashmika Mandanna Expresses Grief Over Devastation Caused by Floods in North India (See Post)

Rashmika Mandanna Spotted With Diamond Ring at Airport – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Rashmika Mandanna’s Ring Fuels Engagement Rumours

The actress, who recently jetted off to Milan and later attended the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2025 in Dubai, was seen sporting the ring during her airport appearance. Fans were quick to speculate if an engagement announcement with her Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade co-star was on the horizon. Comments flooded social media soon after videos of her appearance surfaced. One fan quipped, “Now she will be THE Rashmika Deverakonda.” Another wrote, “Rashmika Deverakonda?” while a third added, “Congratulations to both.” A curious user even joked, “Koi Deverakonda ke bhi haath check kar lo,” (Someone check Deverakonda's hand too).

Mythri Movie Makers Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Rashmika Mandanna Stuns in Champagne Saree at SIIMA 2025

At the SIIMA 2025 Dubai red carpet, Rashmika wowed fans in a champagne-coloured saree adorned with delicate embellishments along its borders and a stunning back blouse design. Reactions were instant, with one admirer saying, “Omggg Crushmika in sari soooo gorgeous.” Another added, “Crushmika is now among Dubai fans (from Andhra Pradesh).” The SIIMA Awards, known for celebrating excellence across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada cinema, Pushpa 2: The Rule leading this year’s nominations with 11 nods, including one for Best Actor for Allu Arjun. ‘I Try To Slow Down’: Rashmika Mandanna Shares How She Spends Her Off-Screen Days, Prepping for Upcoming Films ‘Thama’ and ‘The Girlfriend’.

Rashmika Mandanna Wows Fans With Glamorous Saree Look – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Rashmika continues to be one of South Indian cinema’s most bankable stars. She is set to headline the Telugu romantic drama The Girlfriend, the supernatural horror-comedy Thama from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, and is also in talks for a potential sequel to Cocktail. Rashmika Mandanna Steps Into a Politician’s Avatar, Dons a Crisp Saree; Is a New Project in the Works?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Rumours

Despite the constant buzz about her and Vijay Deverakonda’s rumoured romance, the duo has never confirmed anything publicly. Their frequent holidays, social media hints and multiple appearances together including a recent one at the Hyderabad airport keep the rumour mill spinning. Rashmika’s SIIMA 2025 outing not only highlighted her style status but also left fans wondering, is a big announcement coming soon?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2025 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).