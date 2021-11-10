The trailer of Sabhaapathy starring Santhanam, Preeti Verma, MS Baskar, Sayaji Shinde, Vamsi, Maran, and many more is finally out! The 2.36-seconder clip takes us through the complicated journey of the lead Santhanam aka Sabhaapathy. However, his life turns upside down when he bumps into a bag full of moolah. From here on, we get to see Sabhaapathy turning into a hero.

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)