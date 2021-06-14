We told you a while ago that National Award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay is battling for life after he met with a road accident. He was a pillion on a bike driven by a friend that skidded and hit a pole. The actor has unfortunately passed away. He was only 38. For his portrayal of a transgender in Naanu Avanalla...Avalu, was awarded the National Film Award for Best Actor.

