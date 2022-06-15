Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s film Sarkaru Vaari Paata had released in theatres on January 13. The blockbuster Telugu film is now all set to hit the OTT platform. The Parasuram directorial will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 23! Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Collection Worldwide: Mahesh Babu-Starrer Is Tollywood’s Fastest Rs 100 Crore Film.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata On Amazon Prime Video

this complete entertainer is now coming for you 🍿#SarkaruVaariPaataOnPrime, June 23 pic.twitter.com/4Kt1BFJC8D — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)