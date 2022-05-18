Superstar Mahesh Babu's commercial entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata has performed well on weekdays also. Despite mediocre talk post its release, 'SVP' grew stronger in terms of collections, making it the fastest movie to collect Rs 100 crore (worldwide) at the regional box office. Sarkaru Vaari Paata surpassed the Rs 100 crore-mark (100.44 crore) in just five days, making it the fastest purely Telugu film to do so, while also becoming Mahesh Babu's fourth consecutive Rs 100 crore-plus grossing film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: New Song ‘Murari Bava’ To Be Added On Screenings of Mahesh Babu’s Film This Weekend.

The film has a five-day worldwide gross of Rs 160.2 crore. On the other hand, other big-ticket Tollywood movies Radhe Shyam and Acharya sank at the box office despite the huge hype prior to their theatrical release. 'Acharya' which was released on April 29, had a poor start, with a disastrous first week at the box office. Acharya had a first weekend collection of Rs 41 crore, and the film has a total box office collection of Rs 45.2 crore only despite starring Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan.

Theatrical rights for Koratala's directorial 'Acharya' are valued at Rs 133 crore, making it the biggest disaster in Telugu cinema, while Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam falls in the same bracket. The theatrical run of Radhe Shyam was cut short, making it a disaster in all languages it was released. The heavy-budget movie had struggled to generate significant box office revenue due to poor word of mouth. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Song Penny: Mahesh Babu and Daughter Sitara Are Fab in This Peppy Track (Watch Teaser Video).

At the end of its theatrical run in all languages, Radhe Shyam earned a total of Rs 83 crore, while the theatrical rights were a whopping Rs 200.5 crore, resulting in huge losses as much as Rs 117 crore. Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram Petla and starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is the only film to hold its own at the box office following the blockbuster pan-India releases of RRR and Pushpa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2022 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).