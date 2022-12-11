South star Arya and actress-wife Sayyeshaa Saigal got married in March 2019. The duo has embraced parenthood and now, the actress has taken to twitter to post a picture of their baby girl. Arya and Sayyeshaa have named their child Ariana. Arya’s Wife Sayyeshaa Saigal Shares Pictures of the Party Hosted in Chennai! See the Newlywed’s Reception Photos.

Take a look:

Happy Birthday my love! You are the best husband, father and human being ever! We are so blessed to have you in our lives! Thank you for being mine. I love you forever and beyond! ❤️❤️ @arya_offl Meet our baby girl Ariana! 🧿 pic.twitter.com/JSLmJy7QmY — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) December 11, 2022

