As per India Today, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her South debut with Mohanlal's upcoming flick Vrushabha. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the movie is going to be her first pan-India film. The flick will be helmed by Nand Kishore. To note, Shanaya will make her acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Bedhadak. 5 Shanaya Kapoor Outfits That Are Perfect for Your Date Night!

Shanaya Kapoor to Make Her South Debut:

