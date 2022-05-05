The trailer of Rajashekar's next Shekhar is out! The video released looks gripping and tells us a story of an ex police officer who performs duty much better than the men in uniform. Going by the glimpse, this one looks like a suspense thriller. The Telugu film also stars Shivani Rajasekhar. Rajasekhar Receives Plasma Therapy for COVID-19 Treatment, Actor Being Weaned off Ventilator Support.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)