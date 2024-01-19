On Varun Tej's 34th birthday, the Matka film makers unveiled a sneak peek, showcasing the actor's new appearance and introducing key characters from the movie. Although the teaser didn't divulge many details about the plot, it has been confirmed that it is a period film centered around the popular gambling game called Matka. Elaborate sets are under construction to authentically recreate the ambiance of the 1950s to 1980s, as the narrative unfolds between 1958 and 1982. Matka is based on a real incident that made national headlines. The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, renowned for Guntur Kaaram, in the lead actress role, and boasts an ensemble cast including Naveen Chandra, Kannada Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Mime Gopi, Roopalakshmi, Vijayrama Raju, Jagadeesh, Raj Thirandas, among others. Matka: Varun Tej, Meenakshi Chowdary and Nora Fatehi's Upcoming Film's Motion Poster Out (Watch Video).

Watch Matka Teaser:

