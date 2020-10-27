Telugu actor Rajasekhaar is battling COVID-19 at Citi Neuro Centre in Hyderabad. As per the latest update from the hospital, the actor's medical condition is better now than he was admitted. The statement from the doctors said that he is being weaned off the ventilator support, which is he was put on five days ago. Meanwhile, Rajasekhar has also received plasma therapy as part of the treatment. The actor has also received CYTOSORB device therapy, which is used for extracorporeal removal of cytokines. Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Positive For COVID-19 While Shooting For 'Jana Gana Mana,' Actor Is Staying In Isolation (View Post).

“His current clinical condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and continues to be closely monitored by our clinical team,” the hospital issued a health bulleting updating Rajasekhar’s current condition.

Rajasekhar's daughter SIvathmika usually updates about his health on her Twitter handle. But she has not confirmed the news about her father's responding better to the treatment at the time of writing this article. On October 24, Rajasekhar's wife Jeevitha tested negative for COVID-19 and was discharged from the hospital. We hope the actor returns home as well. We wish him a speedy recovery. Tamannaah Bhatia Expresses Gratitude Towards Doctors, Nurses and Hospital Staff After Recovering From COVID-19 (View Post).

Check Out The Statement From the Doctor Here:

Actor Dr. Rajasekhar's Health Bulletin from Dr. Rathna Kishore (Medical Director - Citi Neuro Centre - Hyderabad) pic.twitter.com/PwNeUpIEso — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) October 27, 2020

Among the South Indian celebs, Prithviraj Sukumaran also tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. Tamannaah Bhatia recovered from COVID-19 and expressed gratitude towards the medical care she received. Vijaykanth tested positive for the infection in September. Florent C Pereira died of COVID-19 related complications on September 15. SP Balasubrahmanyam had a long battle with the disease and tested negative on September 7. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli recovered from COVID-19 and donated plasma for therapy.

