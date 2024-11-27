Suriya and Jyotika recently offered prayers at the Kollur Mookambika Temple, and their pictures from the visit have quickly gone viral. In the photos, Suriya is seen wearing a traditional mundu and veshti, while Jyotika looks graceful in a simple mustard-colored saree paired with a matching blouse. The couple is seen standing side by side, with their hands joined in a gesture of prayer. Take a look at the couple’s photos from their visit to the shrine in Karnataka. ‘Devara’ Actor Jr NTR Visits Keshavanatheshwara Temple in Karnataka With Rishab Shetty and Prashanth Neel (View Pics and Video).

Suriya and Jyotika at Kollur Mookambika Temple

Actor @Suriya_offl and #Jyothika prayed in Kollur Moohambike temple in Karnataka recently.. pic.twitter.com/uTtZ2v9Qhw — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 27, 2024

