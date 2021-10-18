Nani's upcoming movie titled Shyam Singha Roy has now gotten a release date. As of October 18, the makers unveiled some new posters from the film and also announced that the thriller will release in theatres on December 24. Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan and the flick stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian as the female leads.

Shyam Singha Roy Releasing this December:

