The sensational actress Sai Pallavi, who is getting all the love as Rosie in her latest film Shyam Singha Roy recently visited a theatre in Hyderabad wearing a burqa. Yes, you read that right! The actress wanted to check out the live reaction of the viewers to her movie and so she made a visit to Sri Ramulu theatre in Hyderabad. As seen in the video, Sai could be seen sitting in a black burqa along with the audience in the cinema hall and in the end reveals her face. It's said she was accompanied by director Rahul Sankrityan.

Watch Viral Video:

