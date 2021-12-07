Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry’s last song Sirivenela from Nani, Sai Pallavi’s Shyam Singha Roy is finally out and the makers have released its lyrical video. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrithyan of Taxiwaala fame sees Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in the lead roles.

Check Out Shyam Singha Roy Song Sirivennela's Lyrical Video Below:

