Silambarasan TR aka STR has arrived in Malaysia to attend Yuvan Shankar Raja’s concert, which is happening on July 15. He would reportedly be also performing at the event. The Tamil superstar’s pics and videos from the airport have taken internet by storm. He looks dapper in a relaxed co-ord set, is seen sporting long tresses and beard. The actor is also seen posing with fans for selfies. STR 48 Announcement: Silambarasan TR's Next Film Announced Under Kamal Haasan's Banner; To Be Directed by Desingh Periyasamy (Watch Teaser Video).

STR At Malaysia Airport

#SilambarasanTR latest click from Malaysia 📸🤩 He will be performing in Yuvan's concert tomorrow 💥#STR48 Look🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DYyy7ZYT0G — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) July 14, 2023

STR Style

The Superstar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)