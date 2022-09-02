Singer Bamba Bakya was popularly known for his works in Kollywood. The playback singer, aged 49, died at a hospital in Chennai. As per a report in India Today, he was rushed to a hospital on September 1 due to discomfort. The exact reason of his sudden death is still unknown. Veteran Bengali Actor Pradip Mukherjee Dies.

RIP Bamba Bakya

Singer #BambaBakya passes away at 49 in Chennaihttps://t.co/Z0UBMD8Qpq — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) September 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)