Tollywood power couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni rings in her 11th birthday today. On this special occasion, the Guntur Kaaram actor shared his daughter’s gorgeous pic, which is from her recent photoshoot for a jewellery line, and also penned a heartfelt note for her. The doting dad tweeted, “Happy 11th, my star!! Achieve everything you set your mind to #SitaraGhattamaneni”. Mahesh Babu–Namrata Shirodkar’s Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Features on Times Square Billboard! Ecstatic Parents Share Pics on Instagram.

Mahesh Babu’s Birthday Post For Sitara Ghattamaneni

Happy 11th, my star!! 🌟 Achieve everything you set your mind to ❤️❤️❤️ #SitaraGhattamaneni pic.twitter.com/ZFPdizISia — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 20, 2023

