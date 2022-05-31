SK20 is the upcoming family entertainer starring Sivakarthikeyan, Maria, Sathyaraj in the lead. The makers have confirmed that this Anudeep KV directorial will be released simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu languages on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi, which is on August 31. On the same day, Karthi’s film Viruman too is also hitting the big screens. It would indeed be an intriguing clash at the box office! Viruman: Karthi’s Upcoming Tamil Film To Arrive In Theatres On August 31 (View Poster).

SK20 Release Date Announcement

