Karthi is all set to star in M Muthaiah’s film titled Viruman. The makers have shared a new poster of the lead actor, the background of which highlights a festive spirit, and announced that this action entertainer would arrive in theatres on August 31. Karthi In Viruman And Suriya In Etharkkum Thunindhavan: Can You Spot What’s Common Between The Brothers in Their First Look Posters?

Viruman Release Date

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)