National Award-winning director SP Jananathan passed away today, after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. The director suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Check Out Ramesh Bala's Tweet Below:

#BREAKING : Tamil Director #SPJananathan who was undergoing treatment at #Chennai Apollo Hospital, passed away sometime back as he suffered a Cardiac arrest.. He was 61.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/R0f8IiWC3L — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 14, 2021

