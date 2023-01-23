Sudheer Varma, known for his roles in films such as Second Hand and Kundanapu Bomma, has reportedly died by suicide at his home in Vizag. Reports further suggest that the Telugu actor took such a drastic step owing to personal issues. TV Actress Tunisha Sharma Dies by Suicide at 20.

