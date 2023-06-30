The official trailer of Sweet Kaaram Coffee has been unveiled by the makers today. Starring Lakshmi, Madhoo Shah and Santhy Balachandra in key roles, the web-show revolves around three women who runaway from patriarchy by taking a road trip, which rekindles their overall life leading to self-discovery. The series will be releasing on Prime Video on July 6. Sweet Kaaram Coffee OTT Release: Lakshmi’s Eight-Episode Tamil Series To Stream on Amazon Prime Video From July 6.

Watch Sweet Kaaram Coffee Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)