Tamannaah Bhatia has turned 33 on December 21, 2022. On the occasion of her birthday today, fans have extended heartfelt wishes to the Baahubali: The Beginning actress on Twitter. From sharing pictures and videos of her works and from other events, take a look at the posts shared by Twitterati. Tamannaah Birthday: Slaying Comes Naturally to This 'Baahubali' Beauty.

HBD Tamannaah

'Happy Birthday Tammy'

Ms Gorgeous

'Evergreen Beauty'

The Dream Girl for Every Boy 💘💘 Once again Happy Birthday to the Evergreen Beauty #Tamannaah ❤#HappyBirthdayTamannaah #HBDTamannaahBhatia pic.twitter.com/YipFGiE1xG — Thala Sudharsan (@ThalaSudharsa20) December 21, 2022

