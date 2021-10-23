Filmmaker PS Vinothraj's film Koozhangal (Pebbles) is India's official entry to Oscars 2022. The movie will represent India in the International Feature Film category at the 94th Academy Awards. The Tamil movie stars Chellapandi, Karuththadaiyaan and is produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The plot of the film revolves around a young boy who tries to bring back his mother, who runs away due to abuse.

Check It Out:

There’s a chance to hear this! “And the Oscars goes to …. 🎉🎉🥰🥰🥰🥰 “ Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives …. ❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰#Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures Can’t be prouder , happier & content 💝 pic.twitter.com/NKteru9CyI — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)