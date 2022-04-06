Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna have teamed up for the upcoming film that has tentatively been titled as Thalapathy 66. The team begun the shoot with a pooja ceremony that took place in Chennai today. Pic of the film’s lead pair from the ceremony has gone viral on social media platforms.

Thalapathy Vijay And Rashmika Mandanna

#Thalapathy66 offically starts with Poojai today. Waiting for the official pics from the team !! pic.twitter.com/VImPBY7ZzM — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) April 6, 2022

