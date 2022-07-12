Thank You trailer is out. The trailer video of Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna’s film looks heart touching. Thank You will unveil the story of Naga Chaitanya's life journey from his past to present. The romantic-comedy film is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 22. Thank You Teaser: Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna’s Telugu Film Promises Romance, Action and More (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

