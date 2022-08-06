On August 6, Dhanush confirmed his presence in the sequel of The Gray Man. He took to Twitter and shared an audio note that echoed he's very much part of the Russo Brother's upcoming Netflix project. For the unaware, the TGM starred Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Dhanush in prominent roles. The Gray Man: Dhanush’s Sons Yathra And Linga Join Their Dad For The Premiere Of His Hollywood Debut Film (View Pics).

Dhanush in The Gray Man 2:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)