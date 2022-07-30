Theerppu stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead along with Indrajith Sukumaran, Vijay Babu, Isha Talwar, Saiju Kurup and Hannah Reji Koshy. The makers have dropped the teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film that is written by Murali Gopy and directed by Rathish Ambat. The teaser doesn’t reveal anything much about the plotline other than offering glimpses of the impressive star cast. Moreover, Prithviraj’s character’s dialogues in this teaser video will leave you guessing about the mystery thriller. Theerppu First Look Out! Prithviraj Sukumaran To Share Screen Space With Vijay Babu, Saiju Kurup, Isha Talwar, Indrajith Sukumaran In His Next (View Poster).

Watch The Teaser Of Theerppu Below:

