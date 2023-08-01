Ravi Tej's highly anticipated pan India film Tiger Nageswara Rao will hit theatres on Dussehra, October 20 and it won't postpone, confirmed film producer Abhishek Agarwal. Tiger Nageswara Rao is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram. Apart from Ravi Tej, actors Anupam Kher, Nupur Sanon, and Gayathri Bharadwaj will play key roles in the film.Tiger Nageswara Rao: Ravi Teja, Anupam Kher's Pan-India Telugu Film to Release on October 20.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet:

RAVI TEJA’S FIRST PAN-INDIA FILM: *NO* POSTPONEMENT… DUSSEHRA 2023 CONFIRMED… Producer #AbhishekAgarwal has issued an OFFICIAL STATEMENT on the release date of #TigerNageswaraRao… This is #RaviTeja’s first PAN-#India film, which arrives in *cinemas* on 20 Oct 2023… pic.twitter.com/dEdTOMKIHM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 1, 2023

