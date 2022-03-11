Actor-director Upendra has shared an intriguing poster on social media and announced his return to direction after Uppi 2, which had released in 2015. Without revealing the film’s title, the poster showcases him in an intense avatar sitting on a horse. This is a Pan-India film and will be produced under the banner of Lahari Films LLP along with Venus Enterrtainers.

Upendra’s Next Directorial Project

In the film Industry, it is you who created the story Upendra, it is you who wrote the screenplay & dialogues for 33 years, it is you who directed through your whistles and claps. I dedicate this film to you the praja prabhu fans 🙏🙏🙏#nimmaupendra #uppidirects #laharifilms pic.twitter.com/h4UsatujyT — Upendra (@nimmaupendra) March 11, 2022

