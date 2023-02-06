Fans of Dhanush are going to be in for a treat on February 8! The makers of Vaathi (titled Sir in Telugu) are all set to release the film’s trailer. A new poster of Dhanush, showcasing him as a strict lecturer, with students in the backdrop, has been released. Vaathi is written and directed by Venky Atluri. Naadodi Mannan Lyrical Song: Dhanush’s Number from Vaathi Is a Super Catchy Track That Will Instantly Make It into Your Playlist (Watch Video).

Vaathi Trailer Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)