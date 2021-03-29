Power Star Pawan Kalyan is returning to the big screen after a gap of two years with Vakeel Saab. Directed by Sriram Venu, the court drama features Kalyan, Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla. It is slated to release in theatres on April 9.

