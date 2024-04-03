Varshangalkku Shesham is the upcoming Malayalam film featuring an ensemble cast including Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Nivin Pauly, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Basil Joseph among others. The makers have released the song “Pyara Mera Veera”, featuring Nivin in a superstar’s avatar. This electrifying number is enough to prove that the charming actor of Mollywood is set to rule hearts all over again. The song has been sung by Siddharth Basrur. Varshangalkku Shesham Trailer: Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan Are Two Friends With Hearts Full of Dreams Trying To Succeed in the World of Cinema (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of The Song Pyara Mera Veera Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)