New song from Veera Simha Reddy titled "Maa Bava Manobhavalu" is out! Featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna with Honey Rose and Chandrika Ravi, the melody is high on energy and a perfect mass anthem. Composed by S Thaman, the track sees NBK dancing his heart out in this energetic number. Have a look. Veera Simha Reddy Song Jai Balayya: First Single From Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Is a Mass Anthem Composed by Thaman S (Watch Lyric Video).

Watch Video:

