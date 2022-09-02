Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu trailer starring Silambarasan TR, Radhika Sarathkumar and Siddhi Idnani in key roles is out. The story of the film revolves around the struggles and issues of a low caste youngster (played by Silambarasan) who comes to big city for his studies. The movie is helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: Neeraj Madhav To Share Screen Space With Silambarasan TR In His Kollywood Debut (View Poster).

Watch Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)