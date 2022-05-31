As per latest updates, the Kerala High Court on May 31 heard the anticipatory bail plea by actor-producer Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case where an actress had accused him of sexually exploiting her. Reportedly, the court has granted him an interim pre-arrest bail until the next hearing. Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Another Woman Accuses the Malayalam Actor-Producer With Harassment Charges.

Check It Out:

Breaking: Actor Vijay Babu Gets Interim Protection In Rape Case Till The Next Hearing Of Case pic.twitter.com/oSJ9O4yHlw — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)