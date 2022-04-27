In a scathing post, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) - a group working for the female artistes and crew in Malayalam Cinema - has slammed actor-producer Vijay Babu for his recent FB Live video. Vijay Babu who has been accused of sexual assault and physical violence had called himself the real 'victim' in the #MeToo controversy and went on to doxx the survivor in his video. In their post, WCC urged the authorities to take "stringent action and hopes the Malayalam Film Industry will condemn these acts and clean up the workspace for women by distancing perpetrators." Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: #MeToo Survivor’s FB Post Detailing Her Trauma From Rape, Physical Violence by Actor-Producer Goes Viral.

