Actor-producer Vijay Babu has found himself in the centre of a #MeToo controversy, after allegations of sexual assault and physical violence have been levied against him. The accuser is an actress from one of his recent productions, whose post detailing her trauma allegedly at the hands of the accused is now going viral. Vijay Babu, meanwhile, disclosed the accuser's name during a FB Live while outrightly denying the allegations. #MeToo Accused Vijay Babu Calls Himself 'Victim', Reveals the Survivor's Identity in FB Live Session and Claims Allegations are Fake.

