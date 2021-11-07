Vijay Deverakonda is trying his best to promote brother Anand Deverakonda's upcoming film Pushpaka Vimanam. For the promotion of the same, VD recently was clicked at Visakhapatnam airport where he was mobbed by fans. Yes, that's correct. A clip from the airport has now gone viral online which sees fans going berserk to catch a glimpse of the Liger star.

Watch Viral Video:

