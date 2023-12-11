Tamil Actor-Politician Vijayakanth has been discharged from the hospital and has returned home after a complete recovery, as confirmed by the hospital through their official social media statement. Earlier MIOT Hospital in Chennai had issued a medical bulletin mentioning a mild deterioration in the health condition of the 71-year-old Vijayakant, admitted since November 18, and indicating a need for minimal pulmonary support. However, Vijayakanth's wife, Premalatha, reassured the public, calling the bulletin a routine update and emphasizing that there was no cause for panic. Vijayakanth Health Update: Actor-Politician's Condition Mildy Deteriorates, Needs Further Treatment.

MIOT Hospital Confirms His Discharge

#DMDK leader #Vijayakanth has been discharged from the hospital and is said to have fully recovered. pic.twitter.com/zHWe8Z7JEJ — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) December 11, 2023

Vijayakanth Also Confirms His Return

