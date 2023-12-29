Vijayakanth was a renowned actor in Tamil Cinema and the founder-leader of DMDK. The 71-year-old passed away on the morning of December 28. According to the latest reports from ANI, his mortal remains have been brought to Island Ground for public homage. It would be kept there from 6am to 1pm and later taken back to the Koyambedu office for the last rites. Vijayakanth Funeral Update: An Emotional Thalapathy Vijay Arrives to Pay Last Respects to His 'Captain' (View Pics and Video).

Vijayakanth’s Mortal Remains

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: DMDK President and Actor Vijayakanth's mortal remains brought to Island ground, Anna Salai for public homage. The mortal remains will be kept here today from 6 am to 1 pm. Later, the mortal remains would be taken to back Koyambedu office for the… pic.twitter.com/uMcp1bKhD9 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)