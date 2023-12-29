Kamal Haasan arrived at the Island Ground in Chennai to pay his last respects to the late Tamil actor and DMDK chief Vijayakanth, who passed away on December 28. Ulaganayagan is seen offering condolences to Premalatha Vijayakanth in this video. Vijayakanth Funeral Update: Actor–Politician’s Mortal Remains Brought to Island Ground for Public Homage (Watch Video).

Kamal Haasan Paying Tribute To Vijayakanth

#WATCH | Chennai: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan pays floral tribute to actor and DMDK chief Captain Vijaykanth who passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ycTsfacdN3 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

