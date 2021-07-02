Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter to share an update on the cast and crew of his upcoming film titled Vikram. Angamaly Diaries Cinematographer Girish Gangadharan will work with the director on the Kamal Haasan and Fahad Faasil starrer film.

Check Out His Tweet Here:

Happy to have you onboard @girishganges brother 👍 Cast updates coming soon! pic.twitter.com/ZurXzh92Px — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 2, 2021

