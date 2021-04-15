Kichcha Sudeep is all set to star in the fantasy adventure movie Vikrant Rona and it is one of the highly anticipated Kannada movie to look for. The actor was elated to announce the film's release date and took to Twitter and wrote "After enjoying the process of preparations and it's making,,, its now time for a new excitement. We the team of #VikrantRona are all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 as its theatrical release." Fans can also catch Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona in 3D.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

KICHCHA SUDEEPA: #VIKRANTRONA RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED... #VikrantRona - starring #KichchaSudeepa - to release on 19 Aug 2021... Will release in 14 languages in #3D, including #Hindi... Directed by Anup Bhandari. pic.twitter.com/XHVYfWvRS3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)