The video of Vinayakan’s derogatory remarks against late politician Oommen Chandy took social media by storm. His controversial comments over former Kerala CM’s death asking ‘Who Is This Oommen Chandy?’ and questioning over the media coverage sparked widespread anger. As per latest reports, the Malayalam actor has landed in trouble after Kerala Police registered a case against him. The case has been registered citing his offensive remarks have hurt sentiments and he disrespected the late Congress veteran. ‘Who Is Oommen Chandy?’ Asks Malayalam Actor Vinayakan on Social Media, Deletes the Video Later – WATCH.

Police Case Registered Against Vinayakan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)