Vinayakan has grabbed social media users’ attention even in the past with his controversial remarks. The Malayalam actor has once again come in limelight after he went live asking ‘Who Is Oommen Chandy?’ The former Kerala CM breathed his last on July 18 and the Kerala government has declared two-day state mourning. Vinayakan’s video, which is now going viral, took internet by storm instantly even after he deleted it. He is heard asking furiously, “Who is this Oommen Chandy, why three days off, stop it, it is to the press. Oommen Chandy died, so what should we do? Even if my father died or yours did, what should one do?” His rant on the late Congress veteran has gone viral across social media platforms. Mammootty Condoles Death of Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, Remembers Him ‘A Great Leader and Human Being’.

Vinayakan’s Viral Video

